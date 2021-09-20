Monday, September 20, 2021  | 12 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Omer Sharif’s son: I am grateful to Pakistan

Process for air ambulance will take three to four days

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Omer Sharif’s son, Jawad, has said that he is grateful to Pakistan, media and the government because with their support and prayers his father is in a stable condition now.

“The process for the air ambulance has started,” said Jawad while speaking in SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din. “The company will update us with their schedule when they are landing here and flying back.”

They need permissions from all the airports where the air ambulance will land for refueling, he said. “We are thankful to the Sindh and federal government for making the process swift.”

He said his father is doing better now and doctors are monitoring his condition until he departs for Washington.

“Dr Tariq Shahab and his team is ready there,” he said.

He requested people to respect privacy and not share pictures from the hospital. “I don’t want people to see my father like this, no one would want to see their loved ones in this condition.”

Omar Sharif will be treated at the George Washington University Hospital by a team of eight specialists, including Cardiologist Syed Tariq Shahab, actor Reema’s husband.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Omer Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif’s son: I am grateful to Pakistan
Omer Sharif’s son: I am grateful to Pakistan
How to avoid scams in online forex trading
How to avoid scams in online forex trading
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 20 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 20 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 20 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 20 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am | 20 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am | 20 September 2021
SBP announces new monitory policy, Azam Swati on ECP chief...
SBP announces new monitory policy, Azam Swati on ECP chief | SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 20 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm | 20 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm | 20 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 20 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 20 September 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.