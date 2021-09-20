Omer Sharif’s son: I am grateful to Pakistan

Process for air ambulance will take three to four days

Omer Sharif’s son, Jawad, has said that he is grateful to Pakistan, media and the government because with their support and prayers his father is in a stable condition now.

“The process for the air ambulance has started,” said Jawad while speaking in SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din. “The company will update us with their schedule when they are landing here and flying back.”

They need permissions from all the airports where the air ambulance will land for refueling, he said. “We are thankful to the Sindh and federal government for making the process swift.”

He said his father is doing better now and doctors are monitoring his condition until he departs for Washington.

“Dr Tariq Shahab and his team is ready there,” he said.

He requested people to respect privacy and not share pictures from the hospital. “I don’t want people to see my father like this, no one would want to see their loved ones in this condition.”

Omar Sharif will be treated at the George Washington University Hospital by a team of eight specialists, including Cardiologist Syed Tariq Shahab, actor Reema’s husband.

