NCA exposed ‘NAB-Niazi’ nexus: Shehbaz, Fawad reacts | SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 29 September 2021

Your early evening update on top stories from Pakistan, world

Posted: Sep 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said that Lahore NAB Director General Shahbaz Saleem visited London and met officials of the National Crime Agency to “imply” that the Sharif family has been involved in the corruption.

The PTI government, from the beginning, believes that Pakistan cannot prosper and grow without equitable development, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday.

England Cricket Board chief Ian Watmore has tendered an apology after controversially cancelling the team’s tour of Pakistan.

The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board has accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

The Islamabad High Court has rejected the bail applications submitted by Zahir Jaffer’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Jaffer, in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

A bus accident on M9 Motorway, near Nooriabad, has killed 5 people and 12 people injured.

Pakistan reports 1,560 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. 52 people have lost their lives battling the fatal virus.

The Pakistan Army killed ten terror suspects during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, the ISPR said Tuesday night.

