Wednesday, September 8, 2021  | 30 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Media development authority, Mehran town incident,Tunnel blast in North Waziristan, SAMAA TV news headlines 12am | 8 September 2021

|

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Tunnel blast in North Waziristan Two young martyrs … After the blast, the forces cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation. One terrorist was killed
  • Dramatic situation in Mehran Town case after rejection of bail application. Factory owner Hassan Metha did not leave the court for several hours. Police eventually arrested Hassan Metha and the manager. The owner of the factory building escaped from the court premises but was stopped by the police
  • If not satisfied, Pakistan Media Development Authority will reject the bill. We will invite all the journalist organizations and stakeholders in the next meeting. Chairman Faisal Javed speaks in the meeting of Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting. In Javed Latif’s Meet the Press, Secretary PFUJ Nasir Zaidi said that the worst legislation is being tried in the name of fake news. Media will not approve martial law … Burn the boats … We will struggle hard

FaceBook WhatsApp
Media Development Authority Mehran town incident Tunnel blast in North Waziristan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan name T20 World Cup squad, Misbah, Waqar resigned
Pakistan name T20 World Cup squad, Misbah, Waqar resigned
Shahista, Karachi’s cat lady, won’t leave your furry friends alone
Shahista, Karachi’s cat lady, won’t leave your furry friends alone
Pakistan Defence Day, coronavirus updates: SAMAA TV news headlines 9am...
Pakistan Defence Day, coronavirus updates: SAMAA TV news headlines 9am | 7 September 2021
Pakistan Air Force Day, PCB unhappiness: SAMAA TV news headlines...
Pakistan Air Force Day, PCB unhappiness: SAMAA TV news headlines 3pm | 7 September 2021
Palestinian prisoners’ escape, Indian farmers protest,Afghanistan updates, SAMAA TV news...
Palestinian prisoners’ escape, Indian farmers protest,Afghanistan updates, SAMAA TV news headlines 6pm | 7 September 2021
Headlines News 12am | 07 September 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 07 September 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 9pm | 06 September 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 9pm | 06 September 2021-SAMAA TV
Coronavirus updates in Pakistan - Pakistan Cricket : SAMAA TV...
Coronavirus updates in Pakistan – Pakistan Cricket : SAMAA TV news headlines 12pm | 7 September 2021
Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, Moonfall, Air Force Day, SAMAA TV...
Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, Moonfall, Air Force Day, SAMAA TV news headlines 9pm | 7 September 2021
Media development authority, Mehran town incident,Tunnel blast in North Waziristan,...
Media development authority, Mehran town incident,Tunnel blast in North Waziristan, SAMAA TV news headlines 12am | 8 September 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.