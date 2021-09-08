Maryam Nawaz media talk, Mehran town factory case, Press conference on Afghanistan, SAMAA TV news headlines 3pm | 8 September 2021

I do not consider Chaudhry Nisar’s statement worthy of comment. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz made nine comments on Nisar’s question. He criticized the government. False change will soon kill. Advice not to interfere in Afghanistan’s affairs
Hearing on the appeals of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar against the sentences in the Avonfield reference. Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervez apologized for following the case. Maryam Nawaz herself came to the rostrum and said. I want to file a new petition to bring out the facts. Which requires time. It takes a month to get a new lawyer. The court gave Maryam Nawaz until September 23 to become a lawyer
Mehran Town tragedy case. A Karachi court has blamed government agencies for the tragedy. The court said. Not including the responsible agencies in the case would be unfair to the deceased. No one from the labor department ever visited the factory. The arrested accused have been remanded in custody for three days by factory owner Hassan Metha and others. Why no action was taken against the Labor Department even after 12 days. Murad Ali Shah could not give a specific answer to Samaa’s question
The flames of the Mehran Town factory shattered Sabir’s life and the hopes of his wife and children. In a few days, the turn came. The children are longing for two meals a day.
Heavy rain in Rawalpindi Islamabad. Low lying area under water. The maximum rainfall was 65 mm in Chaklala. He went to the canal. WASA and administration high alert rain will continue for the next two days. Nathagli Ayubia … Abbottabad: Rain in Murree too. Nice weather Sialkot Rains in Mandi Bahauddin and Peshawar. Water also accumulated in BRT
All predictions about Afghanistan turned out to be wrong. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses six-nation regional conference He said there was no bloodshed in Afghanistan. The situation will improve once the political situation returns to normal in war-torn Afghanistan. Arrival of Refugees There are border security and other challenges. The international community must work together to improve Afghanistan’s economic situation. The Afghan leadership must ensure that their territory is not used against anyone
The first policy statement of the Taliban government. Announcing to put Afghanistan on the path of rapid development. Mullah Hibatullah said. The last twenty years have been spent in the struggle to liberate Afghanistan from foreign occupation and oppression. Now a stable … The aim is to establish a submissive and central Islamic system. Education Economy and reconstruction a priority. Wants strong and good relations with neighboring countries
Announcing the interim government in Afghanistan. Mullah Hassan is the Prime Minister. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the Deputy Prime Minister. The cabinet consists of 33 members. Zabihullah Mujahid said. Created a temporary setup. We will try to form a complete government through planning. The Taliban spokesman rejected the propaganda of Pakistan’s intervention in Afghanistan, especially in Panjshir. US concerned over names in new government According to the US State Department. There is no woman in the caretaker cabinet. Some people are also worried because of their affiliations and track record. We will not talk about the Taliban, we will see their actions
Case of rape of 16-year-old student in Rawalpindi. The district court dismissed the bail of the female teacher. Police arrested the accused from the court room. The main accused Mufti Shah Nawaz is already on physical remand
Case of insulting a woman on a Chung Chi rickshaw in Lahore. The victim identified the four accused, including the main accused. According to the woman, accused Sajid got off the motorcycle and insulted her. Usman .. Irfan and Abdul Rehman uttered nasty sentences.
The fourth wave of Corona continues in the country. Eighty-three more patients died in one day. Three thousand nine hundred and two new case reports. The rate of positive cases is 6.4. Four percent
For KMC, K Electric will collect Rs. 100 to Rs. 200 from the public through its bill. If the collection agreement is signed, KMC will get Rs 9 billion annually. K Electric’s proposal in the meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister. The Sindh government will talk to the federation and get legal permission. The administrator says Karachi. This plan will be like a revolution for KMC.
The battle tore the chest of the sea in September and reduced the pride of the enemy to dust. India’s Dwarka radar station completely destroyed. Pakistan Navy’s only submarine. Ghazi The entire Indian Navy was overwhelmed. ۔ Indian Navy Frightened, they could not move beyond their ports. Greetings to the bestsellers on Naval Day. Tribute to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi
Boom Boom Afridi also surprised on the team selected for T20 World Cup. Say. There should be no two or three players and some players. Players will have to win individual matches to become stars. He also gave advice to Rameez Raja