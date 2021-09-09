Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
increasing electricity bill for Karachi, Peace , Transparent election mission, Shahid Afridi also surprised SAMAA TV news headlines 12am | 9 September 2021

Posted: Sep 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
  • The Gardens are responsible for Mehran Town. Karachi’s main refrigerators … The court said that not to include responsible institutions in the case will be injustice with the dead … What is not to visit Factor’s visit to the department? The arrested suspects adopted the Factor Master Hassan Mutatha and Digi’s Thread Father’s Fast Father …. After twelve days after the Labar Department, there is no action taken afterwards? … SAMA’s question … Whatever I have to do is to do … Murad Ali Shah’s answer
  • The risk of Karachi’s Buddhist Bill …. The Sindh government gave suggestions to set up a hundred and two rupees in Balaz … It will be a yearly nine billion rupees when the operation contract … The government will talk to Sindh to the federation of the federation … Wahab, Karachi Murtaza Wahab declared the revolution for the MC
  • Water supply in Karachi … The Islamic party Islamic … Water board held in front of the office … Hara Blocked Faisal … Hafiz Naeem says people will not leave the people alone … Will continue to struggle until problems
  • SEFT DAYS …. Karachi traders announced to open the markets on Friday …. Trademark leaders do not come to notice. The markets will open …. The Sindh government will not ask for … In a day in the country, I died from Corona’s Masculine Miscellaneous … Thousands of two hundred new cases
  • This is a cc. Shahid Afridi. Haqan … They said that there was no need to be some players and some of the teams … Feeds will be individually as possible for becoming stars … Rams Raja suggested sincerely and professional people to keep

