Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay: What’s the real story?

‘Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay’ starring Mahira Khan made headlines when it premiered on HUM TV last month.

The drama, written by Umera Ahmed, marks Mahira’s return to the small screen after six years. Usman Mukhtar, Kubra Khan, Haroon Shahid, Zainab Qayyum, Laila Wasti, Omair Rana are part of the cast as well.

Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay was one of the most anticipated dramas of this year and started making waves when the promos came out.

The story revolves around three characters (Mehreen, Aswad and Mashal) and shows how society affects and influences a person emotionally.