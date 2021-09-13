How does an electronic voting machine work?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s government unveiled a priliminary model of an electronic voting machine (EVM) in May 2021. However, polical parties in the Opposition are against the new system.

SAMAA TV explains how it works and what implecations it could have for elections.

Pakistan is supposed to have its next general elections in two years by 2023. One of the 37 objections to the Election Commission of Pakistan had to this machine is that it would not be possible to roll it out at such a large scale before the polls. There simply isn’t enough time.

Another objection is that often information or data changes last minute during an election if candidates go to court. The machines won’t be able to factor that in.

The ECP said that the technology was made in haste. And despite all the money spent on this invention, they could not ensure credibility or transparency through them.

The PTI leaders in favour of the technology, such as Fawad Chaudhry, spoke out vociferously against the objections. They attacked the election commissioner and accused him of siding with the Opposition.