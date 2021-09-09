Heavy rain in Karachi, Corona’s fourth wave, Afghanistan’s new cabinet, SAMAA TV news headlines 12pm | 9 September 2021

The third spell of monsoon has reached Karachi. Last night there was heavy rain with thunder and lightning. The highest rainfall of 58 mm was recorded in Surjani Town. Water accumulated on many roads. Liaquatabad became a pond. KMC staff mobilized for drainage. In the morning, water was pumped out from most areas. Electricity supply was cut off in many areas. A man was electrocuted in Gulshan-e-Maymar. A woman and her three children were killed when a wall of a house collapsed in Orangi Town Qasba Colony.
Rains continue across the country. Flood situation in Pind Dadan Khan after rains in Jhelum. Water accumulation in Hafizabad. Good weather after rains in Chiniot. Kohlu rivers overflow Contact roads were washed away. Kohlu lost ground connection with Sibi and Quetta. It rained with strong winds in Larkana and Qambar Shahdadkot. Electricity supply was suspended in Jacobabad as soon as it rained
Corona’s fourth wave continues in the country. Eighty-four more patients died in one day. Four thousand sixty two new case reports. The rate of positive cases is 6.4. Three percent remained. Karachi traders announced the opening of the market on Safe Day on Friday. Business leaders say whether the notification came or not. The markets will open. Sindh government will not beg. New Zealand cricket team allowed to come to Pakistan without corona testing The Civil Aviation Authority issued the notification
Corona cases increase in Punjab The rate of positive cases is recorded at 7.9%. In Lahore, the rate was 12 percent. Action of district administration in Multan. Two fuel pump seals supplying petrol without checking the certificate
Afghanistan’s new cabinet will be sworn in on September 11. Russia at the swearing-in ceremony China … Qatar Turkish Invitation to Pakistan and Iran to participate. Acting Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund, in his first interview, appealed to former Afghan officials to return home. Said The time for bloodshed is over. Now it is time to establish an Islamic system. Everyone can participate in this blessed project
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the situation in Afghanistan. And apologize to the people for fleeing the country … Ashraf Ghani presented himself for accountability … It also offered to inspect the assets of the United Nations
Pakistan will continue its efforts for regional peace. Do not want to join the arms race in the region. Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power and the country’s nuclear assets are in strong hands. Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the National Command Authority. Measures for security of strategic assets and complete satisfaction with the command and control system. The statement said that … Pakistan will continue to support global efforts for nuclear non-proliferation
Incidents of insulting a woman in Lahore and a girl in Chung Chi. The prosecution assigned the task of prosecuting the cases to the Special Prosecutor. Lahore Sessions Court rejects application for registration of case against talker woman and her accomplice Rambo
The matter of appointment of junior judges in the Supreme Court. Locks in courts on appeal of Pakistan Bar Council. The lawyers went on strike again. All entrances to Sindh High Court closed. Sailors and lawyers seeking to appear in court were also barred. The judges began the proceedings
Objections to the Election Commission’s electronic voting machine after the opposition. PM directs Shibli Faraz to respond to objections Shibli Faraz says that 27 out of 37 objections are not related to technology. The science minister rejected the opposition’s criticism. He said that elites do not want clean and transparent elections
Karachi residents risk rising electricity bills The Sindh government has proposed to impose MC taxes of Rs 100 to Rs 200 on electricity bills. If there is a collection agreement, KMC will get Rs. 9 billion annually. The Sindh government will talk to the federation and get legal permission. Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab termed the project as a revolution for KMC
Piles of dirt Illegal parking and beatings. Passengers from Islamabad’s Faizabad base travel across the country but lack facilities.
The island emerged near the coast of Balochistan, Malir. According to experts, islands in deep water are formed due to geographical changes. Which disappear again after a while
Every obstacle can be overcome with courage. Abdul Sattar Khokhar of Karachi also did not allow disability to become a compulsion. Meet the wheelchair waiter in this bulletin
Midnight Military Parade on North Korea’s 13th Foundation Day Display of weapons and tanks. The formation of the planes and the paratroopers added color.
An autopsy of Indian media lies on Twitter. Let’s leave it at that. Became a top trend. By sharing the report of the British media, the users set a good record of India. Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan. Pakistan refuses to lend 1 trillion to US And share many interesting posts
The World Cup squad has the full support of Captain Babar Azam. Chief Executive PCB Wasim Khan says the meeting between the players and Rameez Raja was very positive. It is important that everyone supports the team together
Action hero Kiano Reeves on the big screen once again. Teaser of the fourth part of The Matrix released. The film will be released this year