Monday, September 27, 2021  | 19 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Guide: How to open a bank account in Pakistan

You can also make a profit from certain accounts

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

It is easy to open a bank account. But which one to open is a question that leaves many people confused. The process becomes more complicated when profit is involved.

Young adults can open their accounts with Rs100 and are required to visit the bank with parents or guardians. They need to submit copies of their birth certificate, parent’s CNIC, and a salary slip.

If you want to save money, opening a current account is the best option. This is a non-profit account and is exempted from Zakat deductions.
Savings accounts are meant for securing your savings. This type of account gives you profit every month on the deposited amount.

Zakat is deducted from savings accounts annually. For an exemption, you need to submit a CZ-50 [declaration form] in the bank.

Asaan Account is for labourers and students who want to save money from their expenditures. You need to submit the copy of your CNIC.

Term Deposits are the type of accounts where you can fix money into your account and earn profit out of it. You can either take the profit monthly or withdraw it all together.

FaceBook WhatsApp
banks Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
naya pakistan housing scheme bank loan,mera pakistan mera ghar housing scheme 2021,pm imran khan,imran khan,samaa news,samaa tv live,house loans in Pakistan,house finance loan in pakistan,pakistan bank loans,overseas housing schemes in pakistan,pakistan home loan scheme,home loan in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: We went on KCR's first ride in 21 years
Video: We went on KCR’s first ride in 21 years
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am | 27 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am | 27 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 27 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 27 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 27 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 27 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 26 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 26 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 26 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 26 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm | 27 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm | 27 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm | 26 September 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm | 26 September 2021
Guide: How to open a bank account in Pakistan
Guide: How to open a bank account in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.