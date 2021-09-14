Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Faisalabad’s embroidery factories shut as a financial crisis hits

About 700 factories closed in one year

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Factories that produced embroidery for clothes are shutting down in Faisalabad. The owners are losing money and are selling the machinery to bear their expenses. When about 700 factories closed, 1,200 machines were sold at low prices. In addition to this, about 25,000 people were rendered jobless during the past year.

The factory owners say that the lockdown led to market closures and thus sales went down. Electricity price increases for small industries is another factor. One of the workers said that they move from one factory to another for employment but it has been difficult finding work.

FaceBook WhatsApp
factory Faisalabad
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
goguen upgrade of the cardano blockchain, cardano goguen release date, cardano roadmap 2021, What will Cardano be in 2022?, Can ada reach $100, cardano price prediction, cardano samaa money,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The big idea behind Mohsin Abbas’ characters and songs
The big idea behind Mohsin Abbas’ characters and songs
Pakistan starts COVID-19 vaccination for people aged 17 and above
Pakistan starts COVID-19 vaccination for people aged 17 and above
It took Imran Ismail 9-car protocol to cast his vote
It took Imran Ismail 9-car protocol to cast his vote
President Alvi on EVM, Journalists protest against govt's PMDA move...
President Alvi on EVM, Journalists protest against govt’s PMDA move | SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 13 September 2021
Ramiz Raja elected PCB chairman, PTI wins cantonment election |...
Ramiz Raja elected PCB chairman, PTI wins cantonment election | SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm | 13 September 2021
COAS Gen Bajwa visits Karachi, Pakistan promotes matric, inter students...
COAS Gen Bajwa visits Karachi, Pakistan promotes matric, inter students | SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 14 September 2021
How does an electronic voting machine work?
How does an electronic voting machine work?
President Alvi addresses Parliament, Pakistan's coronavirus update | SAMAA TV...
President Alvi addresses Parliament, Pakistan’s coronavirus update | SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 13 September 2021
Cantonment board elections, PCB chairman | SAMAA TV News Headlines...
Cantonment board elections, PCB chairman | SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 13 September 2021
Pakistan promotes matric, inter students, coronavirus latest update | SAMAA...
Pakistan promotes matric, inter students, coronavirus latest update | SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am | 14 September 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.