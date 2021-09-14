Faisalabad’s embroidery factories shut as a financial crisis hits

Factories that produced embroidery for clothes are shutting down in Faisalabad. The owners are losing money and are selling the machinery to bear their expenses. When about 700 factories closed, 1,200 machines were sold at low prices. In addition to this, about 25,000 people were rendered jobless during the past year.



The factory owners say that the lockdown led to market closures and thus sales went down. Electricity price increases for small industries is another factor. One of the workers said that they move from one factory to another for employment but it has been difficult finding work.