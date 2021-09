You can still find their ruins in Malir

The Dumlottee wells are a masterpiece of engineering in Gizri stone.

Damloti well, a gothic architectural masterpiece, is magnificent to behold.

If you visit the site and peek inside the building, you will see old machinery made between 1880 and 1933. There were 16 such mega projects but only few still survive today.