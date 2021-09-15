Dollar at all-time high in Pakistan, here’s what happened

The dollar reached an all-time high in Pakistan on Tuesday and the uptick showed no signs of abating. SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din invited supply chain expert Dr. Shujaat Mubarak to explain what had happened. A stronger dollar depreciates the rupee, which directly impacts the public, he said. The main reason for the depreciation was a 90% increase in imports in August this year as compared to the same month last year. How much more can the dollar rise and what corrective measures can the government take to stabilize the exchange rate? Watch the answers in this video.