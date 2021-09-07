Tuesday, September 7, 2021  | 29 Muharram, 1443
Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, Moonfall, Air Force Day, SAMAA TV news headlines 9pm | 7 September 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
  • God bless you … The ship, which was stranded on the shores of Karachi, was rescued after 48 days. Pakistani companies did the work of 2 million dollars for a few million dollars. Earlier, two phases and eleven attempts to evacuate the ship had failed
  • The enemy came from the air … The hawks of Pakistan Air Force taught a lesson … MM Alam made a world record by shooting down five Indian planes in just one minute. The nation celebrated Air Force Day with enthusiasm. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar says Pakistan Air Force is always ready for the integrity and defense of Pakistan.
  • The moon came closer to the earth … There is a danger of destruction of the earth. I continue to use fortune telling … The film will be released next year

