HOME > Video Cantonment board elections, PCB chairman | SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 13 September 2021 Your afternoon update on biggest stories of the day - Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago SAMAA | TV SAMAA | TV Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

The vote count has been completed for the cantonment board elections held across several cities on Sunday. The unofficial results indicate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the largest winner with PML-N a close runner-up. The PPP trailed far behind. The largely peaceful elections were disrupted by sporadic clashes in at least 10 of the 42 cantonment boards that went to the polls.

The Parliament convenes its joint session today at 4 pm. President Arif Alvi would address the joint session. The National Assembly Secretariat has invited governors and chief ministers of all the four provinces, Azad Kashmir president and prime minister, and the governor and chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. The opposition conglomerate Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has already announced that its member parties will boycott the session. The government plans to push the election reform bill in the joint sitting of Parliament.

Ramiz Raja has been elected as the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman after a Special Meeting of its Board of Governors in Lahore today. He became the 36th PCB chief.

The three-day ceremonies for the 782nd Urs of Bahauddin Zakariya commence from Today. The Sajadah Nashin Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also the foreign ministry of the country, will open the ceremony by bathing the shrine. The government has announced strict SOPs for the Urs. Headlines Samaa TV HOME

cat sitter, cat lady, Karachi's cat lady, Simba's Pet Care, cat boarding in Karachi, where to leave cats in Karachi