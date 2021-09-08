Afghanistan update,T20 team selection,Girl harrasment case,Sugar mill scandal case, SAMAA TV news headlines 12pm | 8 September 2021

Twin Cities Rawalpindi: It has been raining in Islamabad since last night. Low lying area under water. The maximum rainfall was 65 mm in Chaklala. Eleven water on the ditches in Nala Lei. Nine and a half feet record on Gawalmandi Bridge. WASA and Administration High Alert. Staff and heavy machinery in the field. The rains will continue for the next two days. Nathagli Ayubia … Rain also in Abbottabad Murree. Nice weather Clouds of mercy also fell in Sialkot
The third spell of monsoon has entered Sindh. Thar Parker Umar Kot Chance of thunder and rain in Thatta and Badin from today. It will rain heavily in Karachi from tomorrow. Today there may be showers in different parts of the city.
Announcing the interim government in Afghanistan. Mullah Hassan is the Prime Minister. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the Deputy Prime Minister. Mullah Yaqub, Minister of Defense. Sirajuddin Haqqani will be the Interior Minister and Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi will be the Foreign Minister. Qari Fasihuddin was made Army Chief. The cabinet consists of 33 members. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a press conference. A temporary setup has been set up to run government affairs. We will try to form a complete government with more planning. The Taliban spokesman rejected the propaganda of Pakistan’s intervention in Afghanistan, especially in Panjshir
US concerned over names in Taliban government According to the US State Department spokesman. The Taliban have just announced a caretaker cabinet. It does not include a woman’s name. Some people are also worried because of their affiliations and track record. We will not talk about the Taliban, we will see their actions
It would be premature to comment on the announcement of a new government in Afghanistan. Fawad Chaudhry’s interview to BBC. Said Intelligence chief’s visit to Kabul is not uncommon. In the absence of a formal government, the foreign minister could not go. He was the head of other international agencies, including the Turkish Agency. Spoken on Indian media. From their actions, it seems that Pakistan is a supernatural power. Even the common man feels that everything is a lie.
Case of money laundering through sugar business. The Lahore Banking Court has issued a written decision on the bail application of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz. Order to the FIA investigating officer to complete the investigation in all cases at the next hearing. Interim bail extended till September 25
Appeals against sentences in Avonfield reference in Islamabad High Court. Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar will appear today. A bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the case
Mehran Town tragedy case. The Karachi Sessions Court also held government agencies responsible for the tragedy. The court said. Not including the responsible agencies in the case would be unfair to the deceased. No one from the labor department ever visited the factory. The arrested accused, factory owner Hassan Metha and others appeared in court. Remand will be granted shortly
The flames of the Mehran Town factory shattered Sabir’s life and the hopes of his wife and children. In a few days, the turn came. The children are longing for two meals a day.
Case of insulting a woman on a Chung Chi rickshaw in Lahore. The victim identified the four accused, including the main accused. According to the woman, accused Sajid got off the motorcycle and insulted her. Usman .. Irfan and Abdul Rehman uttered nasty sentences.
The fourth wave of Corona continues in the country. Eighty-three more patients died in one day. Three thousand nine hundred and two new case reports. The rate of positive cases is 6.4. Four percent
Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Land Record Digitization Project today. Karachi in the first phase. Records will be digitized in Lahore and Islamabad. After the latest mapping, there will be no possibility of alteration or forgery of records. The project will be completed at a cost of Rs 28 million a year.
The battle tore the chest of the sea in September and reduced the pride of the enemy to dust. India’s Dwarka radar station completely destroyed. Pakistan Navy’s only submarine. Ghazi The entire Indian Navy was overwhelmed. ۔ Indian Navy Frightened, they could not move beyond their ports. Greetings to the bestsellers on Naval Day. Tribute to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi
In Nowshera, unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle of a senior lawyer. Advocate Shaukat Begum among others killed. Went to attend a relative’s funeral. The accused targeted Khoshgai Road. Lawyers boycott courts
In Sarai Alamgir, a family van coming from Rawalpindi was swept away in a rain gutter. Five drowned Four were rescued.
A prison fire broke out in Indonesia … Forty people killed And many were injured … The accident took place in Blach C, Tangrang Jail, Banten Province.