Trade routes between Pakistan and Afghanistan shut after the Taliban took over a few weeks ago. One of the downsides was that businesses that sold Afghan carpets in Peshawar markets started to face losses. Some of them reported a drop as much as from three million rupees to Rs500,000. ‘People buy these carpets for weddings and for their home," one trader said. "Afghan carpets were in high demand because of quality."