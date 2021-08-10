Video: How the new ship lift system works

Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated a ship lift and transfer system in Karachi. This system can lift ships weighing up to 7,881 tons. It will enable the Karachi Ships and Engineering Works Ltd (KSEW) to lift ships from sea level to land level. The ship then has 30 winches (motorized trollies) attached to it which will move it on a rail-linked network to one of the 13 workstations.



This system helps lift bigger vessels which need repairs and maintenance which was not possible before as the repairs had to be done underwater. It will also allow the shipyard to undertake the maintenance and repairs of up to 13 ships at the same time.

“Pakistan could not have moved as fast as it should but I am happy that we are making progress in technology,” he said at the inauguration. “We were weakened by foreign aid and now we are being independent and we are on the right path.”

The premier remarked the government is trying to curb corruption so that “illegal dollars” cannot be taken abroad. “The problem of poor countries is that their corrupt rulers send money abroad,” he said. “Our efforts have minimized the country’s record deficit.”

He added that he will take every possible measure to increase exports.

Pakistan has gradually been heading towards prosperity as the government has steered the economy in the right direction, the PM remarked.

Video credit: Syncrolift AS