HOME > Video

This Karachi woman earns Rs90,000 a month on Daraz

Qurat-ul-Ain sold Rs1m worth of goods in 70 days

Posted: Aug 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Karachi’s Qurat-ul-Ain earns Rs90,000 in monthly profit by selling goods on Daraz’s online store. This is more than twice the average profit earned by 16,000 women registered on Daraz as sellers. This IBA graduate, who started her online business in February, was able to sell Rs1 million worth of goods in just 70 days, something Daraz calls a notable milestone. So what does she sell and what is working from home like? What does she advise female entrepreneurs?

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about online business. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. SAMAA Digital doesn’t necessarily agree with the guest’s views. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.

daraz e-commerce online shopping
 
