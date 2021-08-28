This Karachi woman earns Rs90,000 a month on Daraz

Karachi’s Qurat-ul-Ain earns Rs90,000 in monthly profit by selling goods on Daraz’s online store. This is more than twice the average profit earned by 16,000 women registered on Daraz as sellers. This IBA graduate, who started her online business in February, was able to sell Rs1 million worth of goods in just 70 days, something Daraz calls a notable milestone. So what does she sell and what is working from home like? What does she advise female entrepreneurs?

