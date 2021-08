A teenager from Karachi’s recitation of kalams has left many people mesmerized.

The 14-year-old, who studies in class six, said that he is self-taught. His video titled Janam Fida-e-Haideri has garnered over 51 million views.

He has even launched his own YouTube channel by the name of Amjad Baltistani. He told SAMAA Digital that he will be releasing a kalam on Ashura.