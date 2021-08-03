Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Food

Pakistan finds a way to preserve mangoes for a year

University of Agriculture Multan installs a drying plant

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world that produces mangoes in good volumes but the challenge has been to make them available out of season. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of the University of Agriculture, Multan has, however, found a way to preserve and package mangoes so they stay for at least a year. This could help increase exports and waste less.

According to a representative of the university, the moisture content of mangoes is reduced by drying them. This increases their shelf life. VC Dr Asif Ali says, "We wanted to identify international demands and opportunities for the use of the mango which can increase the profitability and initiates new businesses."

The students are studying variants for further development on the project.
FaceBook WhatsApp
mangoes Multan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
dry mangoes in Pakistan, Pakistan dry mangoes, multan mangoes, usage of dry mangoes, how to dry mangoes, preservation of mangoes,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's first meme, 'Friendship ended with Mudasir', auctioned for $53,000
Pakistan’s first meme, ‘Friendship ended with Mudasir’, auctioned for $53,000
Watch: How to deal with scam calls and messages
Watch: How to deal with scam calls and messages
Headlines News 12am | 31 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 31 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Watch: Have you won a prize bond?
Watch: Have you won a prize bond?
Headlines News 9pm | 30 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 9pm | 30 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 28 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 28 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 29 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 29 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 3pm | 30 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 3pm | 30 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 9am | 28 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 9am | 28 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 9pm | 27 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 9pm | 27 July 2021-SAMAA TV
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.