Pakistan finds a way to preserve mangoes for a year

Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world that produces mangoes in good volumes but the challenge has been to make them available out of season. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of the University of Agriculture, Multan has, however, found a way to preserve and package mangoes so they stay for at least a year. This could help increase exports and waste less.

According to a representative of the university, the moisture content of mangoes is reduced by drying them. This increases their shelf life. VC Dr Asif Ali says, "We wanted to identify international demands and opportunities for the use of the mango which can increase the profitability and initiates new businesses."

The students are studying variants for further development on the project.