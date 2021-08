Twenty-nine episodes have been released so far

It’s been more than six months since Khuda aur Muhabbat Season 3’s first episode.

The plot has start revving up as Mahi (Iqra Aziz) meets Farhad (Feroze Khan).

SAMAA Digital’s Qaiser Kamran discusses how writer Hashim Nadeem has packed it together and is building the story for a possible grand finale.