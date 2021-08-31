Huawei Band 6 review: A budget-friendly fitness tracker

Huawei Band 6 is a major improvement from its earlier bands in terms of functionality as well as design.

The band 6 offers all the basic health data that you can expect from an entry level fitness device like:

. All day heart rate monitoring

. SpO2 – blood-oxygen level monitoring

. Stress tracking

. Sleep monitoring

Plus it offers 96 active workout modes.

Huawei Band 6 has a 1.47inch AMOLED display which makes it a lot easier to use.

The band is rated 5ATM water resistant which means that it can sustain pressure of up to 50 meters under water. So you don’t need to take it off while taking a shower or going for a swim.

The battery life is pretty good. During the two weeks that we had the device, we only had to charge it once. Huawei claims the device can run for two days on just five minutes of charge.