Dastgyr gears up to disrupt Pakistan’s $125b grocery store market

Dastgyr is a business-to-business (B2B) app that hopes to connect 2 million grocery stores across Pakistan directly with manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers so they can procure supplies through online orders.

The 2020 startup, which is already catering to 30,000 retailers in Karachi and Lahore, has just secured $3.5 million in seed funding from overseas investors, which it will spend to improve the app, increase workforce and expand to other Pakistani cities.

In this video, editor SAMAA Money Farooq Baloch asks co-founder Muhammad Owais Qureshi how the company aims to disrupt Pakistan’s $125b retail market and develop this idea into a successful business.