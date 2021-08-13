Friday, August 13, 2021  | 3 Muharram, 1443
Cryptocurrency investment strategy for beginners

how dollar cost average minimizes loss, increases gains

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

After a stellar performance in 2021, cryptocurrencies have become one of the most sought-after investment vehicles, but their volatile and speculative nature has burned many investors. Popular digital coins, the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum bounce back every time they crash, which creates a FOMO (fear of missing out) among investors who do not want to miss the opportunity to make some quick bucks, but when they crash again, and they do, investors resort to panic selling and book losses. However, there is a strategy called dollar cost average that can help beginners invest in a way that not only lowers losses when the market falls but also increases gains when they market rises again. Watch SAMAA Money’s Farooq Baloch explain this through examples.

bitcoin cryptocurrency
 
