The Gulabi goat is the most expensive of its kind. It is mostly found in Nowshero Feroz district in Sindh where these goats are farmed. According to farmers it is profitable to invest in this breed because they sell at high prices.

People usually confuse a Gulabi with other breeds. In this video we explain how you can tell the difference if you plan to buy one for Eid-ul-Azha.