Watch: Have you won a prize bond?

Here is how you can get the prize money.

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

In order to comply with FATF’s guidelines, Pakistan has discontinued prize bonds of high denominations and according to a report by SAMAA Digital’s Wakil Ur Rehman. It might also discontinue the other prize bonds.

If you are one of those people who have won a prize, you still have time to claim the money.

The explainer will help you save your time and effort because the encashment is a bit complicated for those who have never claimed the prize money before.

