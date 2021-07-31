Video: The famous people buried at Lahore’s Christian graveyard

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Lahore's Christian graveyard has some of the most famous names from Pakistan's history. The last princess of Punjab who left Europe to marry here is just one.

The tombstones are generally the same size and design except for those of nuns which are just 2ft tall to pay homage for their services rendered to the community.

Actor Neelo is buried here. She is mother of Pakistan's famous actor Shaan Shahid.

The caretaker said that these graves are from the British era and people used to bring monuments from Europe, specifically Italy, to place them at the graves of their loved ones.

The graveyard was created for British government employees.