Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Video

Video: The famous people buried at Lahore’s Christian graveyard

It is located at Jail Road

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Lahore's Christian graveyard has some of the most famous names from Pakistan's history. The last princess of Punjab who left Europe to marry here is just one.

The tombstones are generally the same size and design except for those of nuns which are just 2ft tall to pay homage for their services rendered to the community.

Actor Neelo is buried here. She is mother of Pakistan's famous actor Shaan Shahid.

The caretaker said that these graves are from the British era and people used to bring monuments from Europe, specifically Italy, to place them at the graves of their loved ones.

The graveyard was created for British government employees.
FaceBook WhatsApp
graveyard Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: How to deal with scam calls and messages
Watch: How to deal with scam calls and messages
How to get a gun licence in Pakistan
How to get a gun licence in Pakistan
Headlines News 9pm | 25 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 9pm | 25 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 31 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 31 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Watch: Have you won a prize bond?
Watch: Have you won a prize bond?
Headlines News 12am | 26 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 26 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 28 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 28 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 3pm | 30 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 3pm | 30 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 9pm | 30 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 9pm | 30 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 29 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 29 July 2021-SAMAA TV
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.