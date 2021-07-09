Video: COVID-19 vaccination camp set up at Karachi Maweshi Mandi

A medical camp has been set up at Karachi’s Cattle Market for vaccination against COVID-19. Every seller/owner of cattle staying at the market will be vaccinated.

The people who have gotten their first dose from some other province, city, or district will have to inform the medical camp two days prior to the due date of their second dose.

People registered at the camp are getting Cansino and Sinovac, but the majority of the people are preferring Cansino because it is a single-dose vaccine.