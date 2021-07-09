Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Video

Video: COVID-19 vaccination camp set up at Karachi Maweshi Mandi

PCR test samples being taken

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

A medical camp has been set up at Karachi’s Cattle Market for vaccination against COVID-19. Every seller/owner of cattle staying at the market will be vaccinated.

The people who have gotten their first dose from some other province, city, or district will have to inform the medical camp two days prior to the due date of their second dose.

People registered at the camp are getting Cansino and Sinovac, but the majority of the people are preferring Cansino because it is a single-dose vaccine.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus vaccine Karachi Maweshi Mandi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Maweshi mandi latest update , Maweshi mandi parking facility, Maweshi mandi transported, Maweshi mandi information’s , Maweshi mandi route information’s , Maweshi mandi parking update , Maweshi mandi latest news, camel 2021, black camel
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi maweshi mandi: 40-maund Badshah waiting for its perfect match
Karachi maweshi mandi: 40-maund Badshah waiting for its perfect match
Camels from across Pakistan arrive at Karachi's maweshi mandi
Camels from across Pakistan arrive at Karachi’s maweshi mandi
How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan
How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan
Pakistan's domestic violence bill: Who is opposing it and why?
Pakistan’s domestic violence bill: Who is opposing it and why?
MG Motors reduces ZS-EV SUV price in Pakistan
MG Motors reduces ZS-EV SUV price in Pakistan
Silent treatment: when it becomes abuse and how to handle...
Silent treatment: when it becomes abuse and how to handle it
Looking to buy a car? Pakistan companies have reduced prices
Looking to buy a car? Pakistan companies have reduced prices
Video: Meet the 'Sultans' of Multan
Video: Meet the ‘Sultans’ of Multan
Headline News 6pm | 05 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headline News 6pm | 05 July 2021-SAMAA TV
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.