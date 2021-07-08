MG Motors reduces ZS-EV SUV price in Pakistan

It comes after government reduced custom duty to 10%

Morris Garages (MG) Motors Pakistan has reduced the price of its recently launched ZS-EV SUV following a reduction in custom duty by the government.

Custom duty on electric cars was 25% but the government has now reduced it to 10%.

The reduction in duties has enabled MG Motors to slash the price of the electric car by Rs600,000. ZS-EV SUV previously cost Rs6,850,000. It can now be bought for Rs6,250,000.

“We have revised the price on all bookings of MG ZS-EV,” Javed Afridi told SAMAA Money. “It includes already imported units and we are paying back customers who had paid in full before the announcement.”

The electric SUV doesn’t have a direct competitor in Pakistan. But just to give the readers an idea, it can be compared to the fossil fuel-run 2,000cc KIA Sportage on the basis of performance and feel, according to the MG Motors dealer in Karachi.

The car can be charged at charging stations that may take an hour, or at homes or offices which takes around eight hours.

The SUV has a good pickup and reaches 0 to 100km per hour in little over 8 seconds. The vehicle can travel as much as 340 kilometres on a single charge.

The main features of the SUV are its six airbags, large sunroof, 8-inch LCD and cruise control.

The charging cost of an electric car could be one-third of the fuel cost of a fossil fuel-run vehicle.

The car has one issue though. Its indicator lever is on the left instead of right as it is normally the case in Pakistan.

