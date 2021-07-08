Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Video

MG Motors reduces ZS-EV SUV price in Pakistan

It comes after government reduced custom duty to 10%

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Morris Garages (MG) Motors Pakistan has reduced the price of its recently launched ZS-EV SUV following a reduction in custom duty by the government.

Custom duty on electric cars was 25% but the government has now reduced it to 10%.

The reduction in duties has enabled MG Motors to slash the price of the electric car by Rs600,000. ZS-EV SUV previously cost Rs6,850,000. It can now be bought for Rs6,250,000.

“We have revised the price on all bookings of MG ZS-EV,” Javed Afridi told SAMAA Money. “It includes already imported units and we are paying back customers who had paid in full before the announcement.”

The electric SUV doesn’t have a direct competitor in Pakistan. But just to give the readers an idea, it can be compared to the fossil fuel-run 2,000cc KIA Sportage on the basis of performance and feel, according to the MG Motors dealer in Karachi.

Related: MG Motors’ MG-ZS EV: A promising electric SUV

The car can be charged at charging stations that may take an hour, or at homes or offices which takes around eight hours.

The SUV has a good pickup and reaches 0 to 100km per hour in little over 8 seconds. The vehicle can travel as much as 340 kilometres on a single charge.

The main features of the SUV are its six airbags, large sunroof, 8-inch LCD and cruise control.

The charging cost of an electric car could be one-third of the fuel cost of a fossil fuel-run vehicle.

The car has one issue though. Its indicator lever is on the left instead of right as it is normally the case in Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
auto sector electric cars MG Motors MG ZS-EV Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi maweshi mandi: 40-maund Badshah waiting for its perfect match
Karachi maweshi mandi: 40-maund Badshah waiting for its perfect match
Camels from across Pakistan arrive at Karachi's maweshi mandi
Camels from across Pakistan arrive at Karachi’s maweshi mandi
How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan
How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan
Pakistan's domestic violence bill: Who is opposing it and why?
Pakistan’s domestic violence bill: Who is opposing it and why?
Silent treatment: when it becomes abuse and how to handle...
Silent treatment: when it becomes abuse and how to handle it
MG Motors reduces ZS-EV SUV price in Pakistan
MG Motors reduces ZS-EV SUV price in Pakistan
Video: Meet the 'Sultans' of Multan
Video: Meet the ‘Sultans’ of Multan
Headline News 6pm | 05 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headline News 6pm | 05 July 2021-SAMAA TV
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
Headline News 12am | 04 July 2021-SAMAA TV
Headline News 12am | 04 July 2021-SAMAA TV
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.