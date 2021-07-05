Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Video

How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan

Pakistani female entrepreneurs and their success story

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Over the years, social media has taken over lives by storm. Tiring day? Watch cat videos on Instagram. Looking for a job? Upload your resume on Facebook.
In Pakistan, there’s one area where social media has truly played its magic – women empowerment. Our society gives little exposure to women when it comes to big roles. Social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram have made it possible for women to not just start businesses online but make them successful.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Online business women entrepreneurs
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
successful business woman in pakistan, percentage of female entrepreneurs in pakistan, role of female entrepreneurs in economic development of pakistan, top 100 entrepreneurs in pakistan, womens loan for small business in pakistan, environment for the women led businesses in pakistan, female entrepreneurship in pakistan, female ceos in pakistan, pakistani business woman, top 20 entrepreneurs in pakistan, online business for ladies at home, samaa tv live, samaa news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi maweshi mandi: 40-maund Badshah waiting for its perfect match
Karachi maweshi mandi: 40-maund Badshah waiting for its perfect match
Camels from across Pakistan arrive at Karachi's maweshi mandi
Camels from across Pakistan arrive at Karachi’s maweshi mandi
Meet the Karachi maweshi mandi goat with five horns
Meet the Karachi maweshi mandi goat with five horns
Video: Your guide to the Gulabi bakra breed
Video: Your guide to the Gulabi bakra breed
NAB sends notice to daily wage earner in Karachi
NAB sends notice to daily wage earner in Karachi
Dakoo Raj TikTok-style
Dakoo Raj TikTok-style
Silent treatment: when it becomes abuse and how to handle...
Silent treatment: when it becomes abuse and how to handle it
NICVD medicines being sold illegally in Karachi's medicine market
NICVD medicines being sold illegally in Karachi’s medicine market
Video: Meet the 'Sultans' of Multan
Video: Meet the ‘Sultans’ of Multan
Shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi reopens after three months
Shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi reopens after three months
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.