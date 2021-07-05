How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan

Pakistani female entrepreneurs and their success story
Over the years, social media has taken over lives by storm. Tiring day? Watch cat videos on Instagram. Looking for a job? Upload your resume on Facebook.
In Pakistan, there’s one area where social media has truly played its magic – women empowerment. Our society gives little exposure to women when it comes to big roles. Social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram have made it possible for women to not just start businesses online but make them successful.