Global to local: social media for social good

Your social media consumption habits can become a weapon for others and may be used against you. Most families link people’s problems with the amount of time they spend online.

According to a report on Global Digital Population, as of January 2021, there are 4.66 billion active internet users worldwide – 59.5% of the global population. Around 4.2 billion people are active social media users.



In Pakistan, there are 61.34 million active internet users, out of which 46 million used social media. Pakistan has recorded the highest jump of 11 million active internet users from 2020 to 2021.



People use the internet to raise their voice on global issues such as Israel atrocities in Gaza, or call out problematic behaviour.



This video shows examples of the times social media played a productive role in bringing social change.

