HOME > Video

Dakoo Raj TikTok-style

MPA Shaharyar Mahar explains reasons behind the epic lawlessness

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Dacoits in upper Sindh post videos that go viral on TikTok and Facebook. They show off their weapons and armored personnel carriers in brazen displays of power in the riverine katcha or kacha area where the police can’t enter. These dacoits kidnap people from Ghotki, Sukkur, Shikarpur and Kashmore districts and trade hostages where the long arm of the law cannot reach. MPA Shaharyar Mahar from Shikarpur of the Grand Democratic Alliance breaks down the system and explains why the police cannot be entirely blamed.

dacoits katcha areas Sindh
 
