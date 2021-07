Camels from Nawabshah, Naushero Feroze, Kandhkot, Umarkot, and Shahdadpur have arrived at Karachi’s maweshi mandi. The owners of the cattle have set their price from Rs100,000 up to Rs600,000.

One of the owners said that their animals get sold out every year.

These camels have been painted with vibrant colors to attract buyers.