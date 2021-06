HOME > Video Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 3pm Pakistan – 13 June 2021 | - Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago SAMAA | TV SAMAA | TV Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

pakistan economic survey 2021, economic survey of pakistan 2020 2021, economic survey of pakistan 2020 21 summary, economic survey 2021 highlights, economic survey 2021 budget, economic survey of pakistan data, economic survey of pakistan 2021, economic survey of pakistan 2020-2021