Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

Watch: Malala’s Vogue marriage remarks spark outrage

Mufti Popalzai demanded an explanation from her father

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Activist Malala Yousafzai became a top trend on Twitter in Pakistan after her views on marriage in the British Vogue went viral.

A large number of people called the Nobel laureate out for questioning the institution of marriage and preferring a “partnership” over it. Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai demanded an explanation from Malala’s father, who said her words were being twisted and taken out of context.


Watch how Malala’s remarks sparked outrage, prompting response from celebrities and her followers and fans alike.

