Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Living

Video: The cigrette-free village of Pakistan

Only 15 legal cases have been registered till now

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The people living in Odawala village of Faisalabad quit smoking cigrettes when the Imam of the mosque asked them to do so. Imam Hafiz Muhammad Amin suggested the shopkeepers of the village not to keep the cigrettes for sale at their shops so it is not easily accessible for the people. This strategy worked effectively and the residents quit smoking cigrettes.

Another measure that the Imam take was to keep the graves in their raw form and no one was allowed to use cement or tiles while to build a tomb. This was done so that all the graves look the same.

The imam of the mosque has done M.A in English and has emphasised on education thus the village has 95% literacy rate and there were only 15 legal cases registered till now which were settled outside court.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cigrette free Faisalabad Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
smoke free village, faisalabad village, pakistan smoke free, cigrette free, no smoking village,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
National Assembly ruckus: lawmakers from both sides lose control
National Assembly ruckus: lawmakers from both sides lose control
PSL 2021: Statistical review of first phase
PSL 2021: Statistical review of first phase
How to get glowing skin
How to get glowing skin
Maweshi mandi in Karachi all set for visitors, buyers
Maweshi mandi in Karachi all set for visitors, buyers
PSL playoffs 2021: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United in rehearsal
PSL playoffs 2021: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United in rehearsal
Sindh vs Punjab: Who will spend more on development?
Sindh vs Punjab: Who will spend more on development?
Here’s a cheaper way to buy good stocks
Here’s a cheaper way to buy good stocks
Lahore Qalandar face Multan Sultans in must-win encounter
Lahore Qalandar face Multan Sultans in must-win encounter
Zalmi, Kings battle to stay alive in PSL 2021
Zalmi, Kings battle to stay alive in PSL 2021
Peshawar Zalmi face Islamabad United to secure playoffs spot
Peshawar Zalmi face Islamabad United to secure playoffs spot
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.