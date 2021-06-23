Video: The cigrette-free village of Pakistan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The people living in Odawala village of Faisalabad quit smoking cigrettes when the Imam of the mosque asked them to do so. Imam Hafiz Muhammad Amin suggested the shopkeepers of the village not to keep the cigrettes for sale at their shops so it is not easily accessible for the people. This strategy worked effectively and the residents quit smoking cigrettes.

Another measure that the Imam take was to keep the graves in their raw form and no one was allowed to use cement or tiles while to build a tomb. This was done so that all the graves look the same.

The imam of the mosque has done M.A in English and has emphasised on education thus the village has 95% literacy rate and there were only 15 legal cases registered till now which were settled outside court.

