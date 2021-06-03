Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
This Karachi man sells pizzas on motorcycle, earns Rs12,000 daily

Ijlaal spent Rs100,000 to install an oven on his bike

Posted: Jun 3, 2021
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

If you pass by Allama Ahmed Shah Noorani Road in Korangi’s (Sector 35 A) Zaman Town in the evening, you are unlikely to miss Ijlaal Ahmed’s Charcoal Pizza. Ijlal spent Rs100,000 to convert his motorcycle into a mobile pizza shop.
He had an oven installed on his bike that can bake a pizza in five minutes. The price of his pizzas range between Rs100 and Rs300 and he sells roughly 60 pizzas a day. Watch the entrepreneur explain why he set up this mobile pizza shop, how much he earns and what customers think of his pizza’s taste and quality.

