Shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi reopens after three months

Abdullah Shah Ghazi's shrine re-opened after three months in Karachi. It was closed for visitors due to coronavirus restrictions that were suggested by the NCOC.

People had been trying to visit the shrine and pay homage to the sufi saint ever since its closure but were sent back by the caretakers. A large number of visitors came in as soon as the anouncement was made.

One of the mujawaris at the shrine said that people kept coming to visit the shrine but they were not allowed to enter because of the restrictions. It was very difficult for us to send back because they came with a lot of hope, he added.

A visitor said that there is sense of security once we are inside the shrine, but they had no other option but to follow the instructions for their own safety and health.