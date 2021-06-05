Should Pakistanis abroad invest in their home country?



Data shows overseas Pakistanis could get a higher return on their investment if they have invested in Pakistan for a longer period. This is because Pakistan is among markets that have been outperforming developed markets on the back of a higher economic growth rate. For example, over the past 20 years, Pakistan’s KSE-100 companies have given a 14% return in dollar terms compared to a 5% return (during the same period) by the Morgan Stanley Capital International World Index, a global equity index that tracks the performance of large and mid-cap listed companies across 23 developed markets.

Disclaimer: This video has been published in partnership with Al Meezan Investment Management Limited. The purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. Profit rates mentioned in the video have been used as example only and actual rates may vary depending upon the market’s performance. SAMAA Digital doesn’t not necessarily agree with the guest speaker’s views. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.