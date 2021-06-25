Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Proton Saga: The cheapest sedan in Pakistan

The car falls in category of Honda City, Toyota Yaris

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Proton Saga is a Malaysian-made 1,300cc compact sedan car. It has been introduced in Pakistan in three variants. The manual standard car is priced at Rs1.98 million while the standard automatic variant costs Rs2.13 million.
In this video, SAMAA Money has reviewed Saga’s top variant, Ace. With more functions than the standard variants, it is priced at Rs2.23 million. Ace has front parking sensors, back-view camera, 7-inch LCD screen and alloy rims. All of the three variants have airbags and reverse parking sensors.

