NICVD medicines being sold illegally in Karachi’s medicine market

Medicines that were meant to be used by NICVD for the visiting patients are being sold at kachi gali medicine market in Karachi.

The Drug Regularity Authority carried out a raid and found the samples of medicines with the stamp of NICVD on it. All the medicines found during the raid have been confiscated.

The spokesperson NICVD claims that the stamp on the medicines found at the medicine market differ from the ones they use at the hospital. This has been done on purpose to defame the hospital and no employ is involved in any such activity, he added.