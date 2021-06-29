NAB sends notice to daily wage earner in Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Karachi's resident Muhammad Akbar, a labourer who earns Rs1,000 a day, has recieved NAB's notice. He has been accused of sending 200 stolen cars from Japan to Pakistan from 2016 to 2017.

Akbar said that he has only one motorcycle which does not even work properly and NAB is questioning about 200 stolen cars. He said that he not even have money travel to Rawalpindi for his NAB appearance.

According to Muhammad Akbar, he has tried contacting the NAB officials through the numbers provided on the notice he recieved but he has yet to receive an answer.