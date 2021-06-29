Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Local

NAB sends notice to daily wage earner in Karachi

He is accused of stealing 200 cars in Japan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Karachi's resident Muhammad Akbar, a labourer who earns Rs1,000 a day, has recieved NAB's notice. He has been accused of sending 200 stolen cars from Japan to Pakistan from 2016 to 2017.

Akbar said that he has only one motorcycle which does not even work properly and NAB is questioning about 200 stolen cars. He said that he not even have money travel to Rawalpindi for his NAB appearance.

According to Muhammad Akbar, he has tried contacting the NAB officials through the numbers provided on the notice he recieved but he has yet to receive an answer.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB NAB cases
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Maweshi mandi latest update, Maweshi mandi parking facility, Maweshi mandi transported, Maweshi mandi information’s, Maweshi mandi route information’s, Maweshi mandi parking update, Maweshi mandi latest news, sohrab goth mandi 2021, super highway mandi, mandi update, cattle market karachi, asia's largest cattle farm, gaye mandi sharab board, gaye mandi, samaa tv live, pakistan news live, sultan bail, biggest cow
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Maweshi mandi in Karachi all set for visitors, buyers
Maweshi mandi in Karachi all set for visitors, buyers
Five flops of Pakistan Super League 2021
Five flops of Pakistan Super League 2021
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
Proton Saga review: The cheapest sedan in Pakistan
Proton Saga review: The cheapest sedan in Pakistan
Gold price rises in Pakistan
Gold price rises in Pakistan
Why do judges wear wigs?
Why do judges wear wigs?
Video: The cigrette-free village of Pakistan
Video: The cigrette-free village of Pakistan
28 or 42 days: When to get second vaccine dose?
28 or 42 days: When to get second vaccine dose?
Stunning comeback: Multan Sultans clinch maiden Pakistan Super League title
Stunning comeback: Multan Sultans clinch maiden Pakistan Super League title
Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title
Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.