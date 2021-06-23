Maweshi mandi in Karachi all set for visitors, buyers

Thousands of animals are arriving at Karachi’s maweshi mandi from all over Pakistan. Vehicles carrying these animals enter through three gates and have to pay around Rs1,600 to Rs1,200 for each animal they bring in. The price depends upon the size of an animal. The management provides 16 liters of water for free every day, however, the cattle owners can purchase an additional amount if they want. The market has a capacity to accommodate about 600,000 animals.