Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

Karachi maweshi mandi witnesses goat with five horns

It costs Rs250,000

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
About 100,000 sacrificial animals have arrived at the Karachi maweshi mandi so far.

People have been flocking to animals with unique features. One of them is a goat with five horns that has arrived from Kabul. Its owner is demanding Rs250,000 for the animal.Hundreds of goats, cows, and other animals are being off-loaded at the cattle market every day.

The average price of a goat ranges between Rs35,000 and Rs50,000. This year the market has the capacity to house more than 600,000 animals.

bakra eid Karachi Maweshi Mandi
 
HOME  
 
 
