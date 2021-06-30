Karachi maweshi mandi witnesses goat with five horns

About 100,000 sacrificial animals have arrived at the Karachi maweshi mandi so far.

People have been flocking to animals with unique features. One of them is a goat with five horns that has arrived from Kabul. Its owner is demanding Rs250,000 for the animal.Hundreds of goats, cows, and other animals are being off-loaded at the cattle market every day.

The average price of a goat ranges between Rs35,000 and Rs50,000. This year the market has the capacity to house more than 600,000 animals.