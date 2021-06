Actor Jia Ali was having a random conversation with Imran Idrees when he told her to start preparing for their valima, leaving her surprised.

Jia thought she had heard it wrong, but Imran showed up and asked for her hand in marriage. Jia is five years older than Imran and the couple has no qualms about it.

Watch Jia and Imran share what attracted them to each other, and their future plans.