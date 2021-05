Shabana of Karachi’s Landhi used to work at a factory that paid her Rs400 in wages a day, and her husband used to work at a sweet shop at a minimum wage as well.

However, they were unable to look after their children and had to skip a day’s meal.

Shabana and Sajid joined hands, took a loan, and set up a samosa stall at J1 Landhi. They divided their work and are better off with their food business. This is their story.