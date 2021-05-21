Postpartum depression: what happens when you can’t love your baby

Giving birth is life-changing. The new experience is expected to bring stress with it, but also a profound sense of joy and gratitude. Sometimes, however, the stress can turn into anxiety, anger or numbness that overshadow the positive emotions. It can make a parent resent their baby.



Postpartum depression is something that many women go through but few feel comfortable discussing for fear of being labelled bad mothers.

In this video, survivors share their journey from immense guilt to recovery and a clinical psychologist explains what happens in the brain during postnatal depression.