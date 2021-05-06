Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Video

Pakistanis get green signal to do business on Amazon

Sell products to the world's largest online market

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce platform, has decided to add Pakistan to the list of its approved sellers. This means Pakistanis will soon have access to the world’s largest online market where they can sell their products and, if they get it right, make a fortune.

Amazon hasn’t made an official announcement yet nor has Pakistan appeared on the list of approved-sellers, but Badar Khushnood, co-founder of Fishery.com and member of the National e-Commerce Council confirmed this to SAMAA Money. Watch the video to find out when Pakistan will be officially added to the list and what does this news means for Pakistanis.

FaceBook WhatsApp
amazon e-commerce Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
amazon pakistan seller, amazon pakistan jobs, is amazon available in pakistan, amazon in pakistan news, fba amazon pakistan, how to earn from amazon pakistan, prime video amazon pakistan, amazon tablet price in pakistan, amazon delivery in pakistan, amazon training in pakistan, amazon coming to pakistan, amazon to pakistan, amazon sellers in pakistan, amazon warehouse in pakistan, how to use amazon in pakistan, samaa news live, samaa tv live, samaa news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
B4U's Saif-ur-Rehman, son placed on ECL in Rs119b scam
B4U’s Saif-ur-Rehman, son placed on ECL in Rs119b scam
Pakistan discontinues Rs7,500 and Rs15,000 prize bonds
Pakistan discontinues Rs7,500 and Rs15,000 prize bonds
Ramazan 2021: Karachi’s best kept secret food street
Ramazan 2021: Karachi’s best kept secret food street
Watch: Footpath Iftar dastarkhwan in Karachi helps those in need
Watch: Footpath Iftar dastarkhwan in Karachi helps those in need
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 30 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 30 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 2 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 2 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 6 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 6 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 3 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 3 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 29 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 29 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 29 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 29 April 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.