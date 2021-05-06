Pakistanis get green signal to do business on Amazon

Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce platform, has decided to add Pakistan to the list of its approved sellers. This means Pakistanis will soon have access to the world’s largest online market where they can sell their products and, if they get it right, make a fortune.

Amazon hasn’t made an official announcement yet nor has Pakistan appeared on the list of approved-sellers, but Badar Khushnood, co-founder of Fishery.com and member of the National e-Commerce Council confirmed this to SAMAA Money. Watch the video to find out when Pakistan will be officially added to the list and what does this news means for Pakistanis.