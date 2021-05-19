Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Video

Pakistani celebrities call for end to Israeli atrocities in Gaza

Stage a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club

SAMAA | - Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Pakistani celebrities have demanded an end to Israeli attacks targeting innocent Palestinians in Gaza. They were attending a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club Wednesday.
A large number of people turned up for the protest, aiming to mount pressure on the world to stop the Jewish state from killing defenseless people in Palestine.
At least 213 people, including 61 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on the crowded territory since May 10.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Israel-Palestine Conflict Palestine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 12 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 12 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9am Pakistan – 13 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9am Pakistan – 13 May 2021
Ethereum or Bitcoin, which one is a better investment?
Ethereum or Bitcoin, which one is a better investment?
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 12 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 12 May 2021
Watch: Karachi woman ditches factory, sets up small business in...
Watch: Karachi woman ditches factory, sets up small business in Korangi
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9am Pakistan – 16 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9am Pakistan – 16 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12pm Pakistan – 13 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12pm Pakistan – 13 May 2021
Explainer: How do cyclones get their names?
Explainer: How do cyclones get their names?
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 3pm Pakistan – 13 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 3pm Pakistan – 13 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 13 May 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 13 May 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.