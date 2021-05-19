Pakistani celebrities call for end to Israeli atrocities in Gaza

Stage a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club
Pakistani celebrities have demanded an end to Israeli attacks targeting innocent Palestinians in Gaza. They were attending a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club Wednesday.
A large number of people turned up for the protest, aiming to mount pressure on the world to stop the Jewish state from killing defenseless people in Palestine.
At least 213 people, including 61 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on the crowded territory since May 10.