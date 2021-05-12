Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
Lahore’s Imran Younus can give you a candlelit haircut this Eid

He also does hair sketch and tattoo

Posted: May 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Lahore's Imran Younus is not an ordinary barber. He has unique skill set which he takes pride in.

Younus can do candlelit cutting which according to him is beneficial to repair damaged hair. He also does a five-scissor blind cut, hair sketch and tattoos for his customers.

He has been practicing these haircuts for the past ten years and has recieved his professional education in Dubai and Pakistan.

